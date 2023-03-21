Woman sentenced to probation, stayed prison term in drug case Published 5:54 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

An Albert Lea woman was sentenced to 10 years of probation and a stayed prison sentence Monday in Freeborn County District Court for reportedly selling methamphetamine to an informant multiple times in Albert Lea in 2020.

Amy Kay Reyes, 45, in January pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree meth sale. Charges of meth-related crimes involving children and child endangerment were dismissed.

Court documents state Reyes reportedly sold a combined 21 grams of meth to an informant in controlled buys in June, July and August 2020. The buys were under the supervision of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.

Email newsletter signup

District Court Judge Christy Hormann sentenced Reyes to five years and five months in prison, but she will not have to serve that time as long as she follows her probation.

During her probation she must not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives and not use or possess alcohol or controlled substances, among other conditions.

The sentence was classified as a downward dispositional departure from the state sentencing guidelines.

Hormann’s sentencing order stated Reyes was particularly amenable to probation and chemical dependency treatment and showed remorse for her actions.