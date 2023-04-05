5 things to do this week: Cantori concert, Rock Your Socks and more Published 10:00 am Monday, April 17, 2023

1

Volleyball

The Albert Lea Family YMCA will host an adult pick-up volleyball game from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for members. The YMCA is at 2021 W. Main St.

2

Skirmish for the State Public School

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village, together with the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum, will present an overview of the state’s public school system in Owatonna from 1886 to 1946, and will highlight the 1885 political competition between five towns, including Alert Lea, to be selected as the site for the new state institution. The presentation will be given by Anne Cummins Peterson, museum manager. Cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for members. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

3

Rock Your Socks

The All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground & Miracle Field will have a 3.2-mile walk/run at 9 a.m. Saturday. Starting at the Brookside boat landing, participants will walk and/or run alongside Fountain Lake. Be sure to wear the craziest socks and have fun while celebrating extra special individuals with an extra chromosome. A minimum $5 donation is suggested, and proceeds will go towards the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground & Miracle Field.

4

Pancake fundraiser

Moose Lodge 1703 — Chapter 1364 — will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday to raise money for the new family pavilion at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Silent auction items are available to bid on. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, milk and coffee. Cost is $10. The lodge is at 1623 W. Main St.

5

Albert Lea Cantori

The Albert Lea Cantori is celebrating 50 years with an anniversary concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church. There is no admission, but a free will offering will be taken. United Methodist is at 702 S. Highway 69.