A.L. student’s artwork displayed at the Capitol Published 6:32 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Local student Kylie Lee, a ninth grader at Albert Lea High School, had artwork displayed at the state Capitol during the last year after entering a competition promoted by her art teacher.

“We received a letter, I promoted the letter and left it up to the students to create the artwork,” art teacher Raissa Hinueber said. “It was all by their voluntary choice, all on their own time.”

The colored pencil work features a woman with a rainbow around her and words to empower her.

“I had never known about this competition that was for high schoolers,” Lee said, adding that she was only in eighth grade at the time.

So she decided to create a piece she felt was bold and inspiring. She also wanted the work to help inspire kindness, hence the words and rainbow. She said she wanted to draw a woman after observing a number of works featuring men.

The whole piece took her roughly six hours to create.

After learning about her selection, she said she was excited but also surprised at her inclusion, and admitted she wasn’t expecting a selection.

“I was excited for her,” Hinueber said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase your creativity and to honor what you made.”

Lee’s love for art started at a young age. She likes how art gives her a chance to express herself.

Some of her artwork will also be displayed at the Albert Lea Art Center during the school art show.