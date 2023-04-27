A taste of spring: Strawberry Cheesecake Pie Published 10:29 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Ingredients

3 cups Jello cheesecake no-bake filling mix

1 quart milk

1 pint fresh strawberries

1 cup strawberry glaze

2 cups fresh graham cracker crumbs

1/2 pound melted butter

1 6-inch aluminum pie pan

Directions

Pour 1 quart cold milk into mixing bowl.

Add 3 cups Jello filling mix. Blend with mixer or by hand for at least 10 to 15 seconds. Scrape your bowl well.

Add strawberry glaze and fresh strawberries and set aside.

Mix melted butter and two cups of fresh graham cracker crumbs until slightly moist.

Press mixture into 6-inch pie pan and smooth out at the bottom and around the edges.

Bake pie crust for 10 minutes, and then take out and allow it to cool.

Add filling mixture to pan with the pie crust and smooth over.

Place in refrigerator for 1 hour and remove. Garnish each slice with a fresh strawberry. Whipped cream optional.

— Chef John Lowery has 47 years of culinary experience and is a transplant to Minnesota from Florida. Over the years he has worked as a chef in various states, including Florida, Michigan and Minnesota. He lives in Frost with his wife, Kathy, owns Conger Inn Victory Catering and now cooks at Good Shot Golf Course in Emmons from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.