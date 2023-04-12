Albert Lea boys’ tennis team falls in season opener

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea senior William Isaacson plays against Owatonna's Mac Pilcher in the Tiger's season opener on Tuesday at home. The Tigers fell to Owatonna 7-0. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh

More Sports

Scoreboard: April 12, 2023

Mankato West Scarlets defeat Tigers by 1 run

Twins place Gallo on injured list with intercostal strain

Albert Lea boys hockey team recognized in awards banquet

Print Article