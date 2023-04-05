Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for “Cinderella” musical Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre this week announced auditions will be April 18 and 19 for the musical”Cinderella” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, it has been adapted for the stage with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity.

Directed by Gordy Handeland with musical direction by Eileen Ness, nine performances are scheduled for June 15−25. There are many roles available for adults of various ages,

and a handful of roles available for children. Children should be at least 8 years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, read from the script and learn a

few dance steps. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8–14 with auditions for 15 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights

starting in late April, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.