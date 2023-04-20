Almyra Seath, 100, Blooming Prairie

Almyra Lavina Seath died April 18, 2023 at Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie MN.

She was born November 7, 1922 in Ellendale Minnesota to parents Weller and Minnie (Larson) Welch.

Along with her husband Wayne they lived and farmed near Geneva for 16 years. She became a widow when her husband passed away in 1976.

Almyra was a cook at the Cottage Café in Geneva MN for many years where she made numerous life long friends.

Almyra enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, loved to travel, collect turtles, grow cactuses, knit and crochet. Almyra made the most delicious lefse. She passed down her receipt to her daughter Kim and grandson Jason. Making lefse has now become a family tradition during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She is survived by her son Jerry and Debbie (Pumper) Seath and her daughter Kim Seath. Grandchildren Jason Seath and Nathan Seath and 5 Great Grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Weller and Minnie Welch and sisters Edrie Haynes and Nellie Galvan

Visitation will be on Monday April 24th at 9:00 am. and a memorial service will follow at 10:00 am at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 Hwy 13 North in Albert Lea MN

The burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Albert Lea MN.