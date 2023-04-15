April Jeppson: Always look for the good — it’s everywhere Published 8:45 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I’m going to retell a story that happened to a friend of mine.

After work one day, she, her husband and their children had the chance to walk around one of the newer stores in town. They leisurely talked and joked as they explored each aisle.

She told the kids they could each pick out a little treat from the fun snack selection that was there. Once in the car, they realized how late it was and decided to pick up some hamburgers for dinner. She emphasized when telling me this story how they only got hamburgers — this wasn’t a fries and soda trip, just burgers. As her son was sitting in the back seat enjoying his sandwich, he said, “Life is good. Like really good.” She looked back at him, smiled and agreed.

She and I had a wonderful conversation about how it’s the small, simple things that really do make life good. Those seemingly insignificant moments are what make up the bulk of our life. People spend so much time and energy chasing these big dreams they miss the opportunity to appreciate what’s happening right in front of them.

The things that are happening right now are possibly the same things you used to dream about “someday” happening. When you were a child, what was it that you wanted? How about when you were in your 20s and 30s? For my friend, it is having a home, husband and children that she loves. For her child to see and appreciate the simple blessings in their life was in itself a blessing to her. Her son didn’t inherit her optimism, she taught him to see the good in all things. This is a skill that we can all acquire with some conscious effort and practice.

This week I was able to take a day off to spend some time with my mother, who’s in town visiting. I could say we spent the morning cleaning, I got to spend a little time outside and then I had to cook dinner, but that’s not how I see it at all. I have a job that allows me the opportunity to get away when special occasions like this arise. My mother helped me clean and organize an area of my home that I was too overwhelmed to tackle on my own. I not only got to see the sun, but I got to lay out on my beautiful back deck and absorb all the vitamins. I was inspired at the store to make steak tacos for dinner, and I found all the delicious ingredients I wanted to make the dinner special. How about the fact that my mom is in town visiting. Or simpler yet, I have a mom that I can talk to.

Our days are filled with wonderful little moments. I know that not everyone sees them. I also know that not everyone even wants to see them. I believe some people are addicted to complaining and possibly even like it. Instead of allowing those people to discourage me, I will continue to look for the good, because it’s everywhere. Life is really good.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.