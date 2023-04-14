Area author featured in upcoming book Published 5:21 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Out of thousands of writers, Wells native Kirstyn Wegner was selected for publication in the upcoming book, “So God Made a Mother.” The book is a collection of essays, edited by Leslie Means, founder of the popular online lifestyle and motherhood magazine, Her View From Home.

“I became a mother first through foster care and then through adoption,” Wegner said. “We began fostering in 2014, and we adopted our daughter in 2017. It has been a long and difficult road to motherhood, but it has given me some of the greatest blessings of my life. We have maintained relationships with all of our foster children, and they are among the most fulfilling ones in my life. I write about motherhood on my personal blog, The Frustrated Epileptic, and I submit to online magazines, such as Scary Mommy, The Mighty and Her View From Home.”

When Her View From Home put out a call for personal essays about motherhood for an upcoming book, Wegner submitted one titled “Braiding My Own Umbilical Cord,” which details her experiences as an adoptive mother. Out of thousands of submissions, Wegner’s was selected for the book.

“It was an honor to be chosen,” Wegner said.

Wegner was slated to attend a launch party on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska, with her mother.

“Contributors from all over the world are gathering there to celebrate this book, and I’m blessed to be counted among them,” she said.

“So God Made a Mother” (Tyndale Press) is available Tuesday wherever books are sold.