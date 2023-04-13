Auditions approaching for Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ Published 10:42 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Auditions will be April 24 and 25 at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea, for Shakespeare’s classic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Directed by Michael Lilienthal, the play will be performed outdoors at the Freeborn County Historical Museum on Aug. 20, 24, 25 and 26 as part of Shakespeare in the Village, a collaboration between Albert Lea Community Theatre and the Freeborn County Historical Museum. Shakespeare in the Village is an experience involving food, entertainment and a flavor of a mini-Renaissance festival. It’s a picnic and a play.

Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. You must be 14 or older to audition, and no prior theater experience is necessary. Readings will be provided at auditions. No other preparation is needed.

More information regarding auditions is at actonbroadway.com.