Barbara Gilbertson

Barbara Louise Gilbertson passed into heaven on April 8, 2023 at the Mayo Hospital in Mankato surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held 10am Friday April 14, 2023 at the Concordia Pickerel Lake Lutheran Church, with a visitation held the night prior from 5-7pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home, along with an hour before the service. Pastor Josh Enderson will officiate.

Barbara was born on November 29, 1931 to Kenneth and Anna(VerDorn) Harman in Boyden, Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Lake Wilson. Barb graduated from Lake Wilson School in 1949. After graduating, she pursued her education through the Wells Teaching Academy, and taught Country School for a year. During this time, she would meet the love of her life, Leigh Ellsworth Gilbertson on a blind date. During this time, they attended many dances together throughout the area. They were happily wed on June 24, 1951 at Barb’s parent’s farm. To this union 10 children were born. She was an asset to the community.

She was a 4-H Key Leader for 20 plus years, and a Sunday School teacher for 16 years, along with being a church council member for 15 years. She was a homemaker until she began working at Herbergers, then later Alpha, then Cedar Valley; retiring at the age of 80 and a half.

Email newsletter signup

Barb enjoyed most and foremost spending time with her grandkids. Other hobbies were gardening, sewing (was an excellent seamstress), bird watching, watching the NASCAR races, canning, and caring for the animals.

In September 1966, her husband of 15 years passed away of a heart attack leaving her to care for and support 10 children on her own, ranging in ages from 14 years to 3 months.

Barbara is survived in death by her children Gilbert Gilbertson, Bonnie (Dave) Graham, Michael (Maureen) Gilbertson, Susie (Richard) Hoium, Peggy (James) Neff, Mark Gilbertson, Scott Gilbertson, Patty (Ray) Madrigal, and Sherry (Mark) Anderson; along with 20 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Leigh Gilbertson; son Brian; parents Kenneth and Anna Harman; brothers Larry and Virgil; sister Delores; and great-granddaughters Janna and Sadie.

The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to the staff at St. Johns Woodlands campus, especially Judy Duquatte.

Blessed be her memory.