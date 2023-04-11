Betty L. Knutson, age 89, of Emmons, Minnesota, died on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Emmons Lutheran Church, 490 Pearl Street in Emmons, Minnesota with Pastor Ryan M. Henkel officiating. Inurnment will be at Lime Creek Stateline Cemetery, rural Emmons following the service.

Visitation for Betty will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Emmons Lutheran Church in the large social hall, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty Louise (Heather) Knutson was born on April 29, 1933 in Ottumwa, Iowa to parents George and Geraldine (Gray) Heather. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School and received nurses training in Ottumwa, Iowa, becoming a Registered Nurse.

On September 3, 1955, Betty was married to O. Nordine Knutson at Salem Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The couple lived in Albert Lea for a short time before moving to Emmons in 1958, where they built a life together and were blessed with two daughters: Jane and Beth. At the time of Nordine’s passing, they had been married for over 57 years.

Betty was a hard worker, a caring nurse, an unforgettable friend…truly one-of-a-kind. She began her nursing career in the OB department at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, helping bring many babies into the world. She later became an industrial nurse for Wilson’s/Farmstead from where she retired. At Emmons Lutheran Church, Betty was active with ladies’ aide, the Lydia circle, church council, and had served as the financial secretary.

When she wasn’t busy working, Betty did not stay in one place too long. Her family joked about calling her “Gone Again Knutson” after their great grandma Heather who was blessed with the original nickname, Gone Again Heather. She had many hobbies: quilting, sewing, making dolls, puzzles, reading, woodworking, crafting, and playing card games like Bridge and Pinochle.

Betty was recently diagnosed with cancer and was admitted to the Lake Mills Care Center in March of 2023. As she would say “Chickens one day, feathers the next.”

Survivors include her two daughters, Jane Knutson of Albert Lea, MN, and Beth Aschenbrenner of Lake Mills, IA; six grandchildren Jessica Mock, Heather Brackey, Alison Brackey, Corey (Samantha) Knutson, Emma Aschenbrenner and Mikayla Aschenbrenner; four great-grandchildren, Jeremy Mock, Aiden Mock, Aurora Knutson and Morrigan Knutson; three sisters and one brother: Jeanne & Craig Muncaster, Sr. of Largo, FL, Jack & Karan Heather of Blooming Prairie, MN, Pat Glackin of Nelson, BC Canada, and Phyllis Smith of New Prague, MN; a sister-in-law, Barb Heather of Lake Mills; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband O. Nordine in 2012; son-in-law Mike Aschenbrenner in 2022; two sisters Mary Hacker and Nancy Jo Severtson; two brothers Richard Heather and Tommy Heather; and three brothers-in-law, Bob Hacker, Dave Glackin and Cecil Smith.

