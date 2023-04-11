Bruce (Bombo) Thrond of Emmons, MN passed away April 4, 2023, at the age of 70. His Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 24 at 2:00pm with visitation starting at 1pm. Pastor Don Rose will be officiating the service at Bonnerup Funeral and cremation in Albert Lea.

Bruce is the son of Arnold and Beverly (Peterson) Thrond born on January 8, 1053, in Carpenter, IA. He attended part of his grade school in Carpenter, completing his schooling/graduation in Kiester, MN.

Later in life, Bruce met Paty Broderick at the Kiester bowling alley keeping score for the city tournament. They were married 2 years later on June 9, 1990. Though Bruce had no biological children, he was stepfather to Paty’s four children, Laurie, Ed, Rick, and Trisha. His furry babies are Caesar, Charlie, Junior, Monkee, Molly and his precious Sallie Mae along with Kiki and Ralphie, which he thoroughly enjoyed watching.

Bruce’s career was a long-haul trucker. He worked for Norsemen’s trucking for over 20 plus years. He was extremely proud to have joined the million-mile club, and his many traveling experiences. When he was not trucking, he was involved with softball, bowling, cribbage and especially watching the Minnesota Twins. Bruce managed and sponsored many bowling teams, both men and women. He had a traveling softball team for many years, winning many first-place trophies. As the manager, he was thrown out of

the game for arguing with the umpire, his good friend Dale Grunzke. Bruce was an accomplished bowler, traveling to many state and national tournaments. He was very excited to play cribbage with his best friend Marvin Raatz.

Even though Bruce was not a veteran himself, he held much love and admiration for them all. He was especially proud of his wife Paty in all her 47 years of her time and efforts spent serving all veterans, their families, and the community on all levels, local, state and Nationally in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Bruce really enjoyed his cruise to Haiti and Jamaica with Paty and their special friend Carol Brosnihan. Bruce and Paty celebrated their 30th anniversary in Hawaii. His favorite place being Pearl Harbor. It was a long flight for him, but he enjoyed his nap time.

Left to cherish Bruce’s memory are his wife, Paty, father Arnold Thrond, stepchildren Rick (Rachel) Broderick, Laurie (Ted) Herman and Trisha (Shane) Edwards. Three brothers, Paul (Jessica) Thrond, Steven (Mary) and Randy (Katrina) Thrond, six grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren along with his adopted family’s, James (Krystal) Melton and their children. Shane (Ashely) Walk and their children. His special (buddies) Carter and Ben Walk, his best friend Marvin (Suzy) Raatz, four nieces, one nephew, three uncles, one aunt and many cousins and friends.

Greeting Bruce in Heaven are his stepson Ed Broderick, his mother Beverly Thrond, his brother David Thrond, maternal grandparents Dan and Louella Peterson, Paternal grandparents, Anders and Emma Thrond.