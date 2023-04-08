Bunny hops around town Published 7:48 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Easter tradition continues in the community

The Easter Bunny made appearances around town Friday delivering Easter baskets to children after families signed up to see the bunny.

According to Dani Bakken, recreation coordinator for the city of Albert Lea, the bunny made 49 stops around the city between two sessions: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. This bunny has been doing these visits for at least 10 years.

Planning started back in the fall, and she noted there was a big increase in people wanting the Easter Bunny to stop by compared to last year

Inside each basket were pencils, putty, candy and a coloring book. Cost per basket was $10 for in-town residents, $15 for out-of-town.

“The kids all were really excited to have the Easter Bunny come, and we only had a couple that cried, so that was good,” she said. “Otherwise really positive feedback.”

In her first time ever serving the role, Nikki Anderson played the Easter Bunny and delivered the baskets.

“I honestly thought a lot more kids were going to be scared or upset, so I was surprised when a lot of kids were really excited and wanted to give me hugs and stuff like that,” she said, noting how happy she was with the way things turned out.

Her biggest challenge: seeing.

“I can’t see anything below me,” she said.

She also wished the children a happy Easter.

Besides serving as the bunny, Anderson is also a security guard at City Arena.