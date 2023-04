City manager to speak at AAUW meeting Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

AAUW, American Association of University Women, invites interested people to attend its Wedgewood Cove dinner at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg will speak after the meal on what is happening in Albert Lea economically. If you would like to attend, you must call to reserve a meal with Mary Ellen Johnson or Joan Anderson at 373 7098. Guests are welcome to attend. RSVP by Friday.