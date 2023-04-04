County board approves contracts for fairgrounds, road projects Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday awarded contracts for several road construction projects slated to take place this summer, as well as work at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

Replacement of the storm sewer and water main began at the fairgrounds last summer, and this year a pavement project will take place, fixing the disturbed areas over the storm sewer and water main trenches, as well as an overlay on top of existing pavement throughout the grounds, along with the one-way driveway for Freeborn County Historical Museum. Bituminous pavement is also being added on the north side of the 4-H office between the office and Richway Drive, said Freeborn County Engineer Phil Wacholz.

Ulland Brothers Inc. was the only bid the county received for the project for almost $485,000.

The engineer’s estimate was about $447,000.

Wacholz said the project also involves paving the whole U-shape of the Midway area and extending blacktop to a couple other areas where it had stopped short.

“Freeborn County is excited about the improvements at the fairgrounds and is excited for our community to enjoy them for years to come,” Wacholz said.

Some digging has also begun for a new restroom building to serve fair traffic and campers near the Creative Arts & Foods and Commercial buildings that will be enhanced with a new family pavilion and shade structure.

He said the fair board is responsible for all of the costs related to the shade structure and is raising money from the community to assist in that effort. The county is covering the cost of the restrooms.

Other contracts awarded included the following:

• A contract with Freeborn County Co-op for about $120,000 for annual base stabilization with magnesium chloride. It was the only bid received. The engineer’s estimate was about 109,000.

• A contract with Sir Lines-A-Lot LLC for about $212,000 for annual road striping. It was the only bid received. The engineer’s estimate was about $156,000.

Wacholz said there has been some consolidation in the industry and paint has been scarce, which in turn has increased costs.

He said road markings are critical to help motorists find their way in the dark.

• A contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for about $3.36 million for the mill and overlay on designated areas of County State Aid Highways 6 and 34, as well as Freeborn County Road 81. Two bids were received for the project with the second bid, from Minnesota Paving & Materials, coming in at about $4.15 million.

The engineer’s estimate was $3.46 million.

• A contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for sand for $10.95 a ton that is mixed with salt for ice control. The award guarantees 5,000 tons.

• A contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for about $300,000 for aggregate base, curb and gutter, bituminous surfacing and aggregate shoulders on Freeborn County Road 24. Two bids were received for the project with the second bid, from Jensen Excavating & Trucking, coming in at about $303,000.

The engineer’s estimate was about $314,000.

Wacholz said the project is being done at the same time as a waterman project by the city of Clarks Grove.

• A contract with Ulland Brothers Inc. for about $7.87 million for aggregate base, bituminous surfacing and aggregate shoulders on Freeborn County Road 26. Only one bid was received for the project.

The engineer’s estimate was about $7.21 million.

Wacholz said it is part of a three-year project that covers 11 miles.

Wacholz noted that while many of the projects only received one bid, the county actually has some of the lowest bituminous prices and benefits from having Ulland Brothers in town.