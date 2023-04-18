Court dispositions: Dec. 21, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023 Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 21

Joshua Daniel Brown, 35, 505 E. 1st St., Fairmont. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 85 days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $380.

Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 25, 1001 9th Ave. SW, Austin. 3/23/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 165 days, credit for 165 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $255. Sentence to service for 40 hours. 6/23/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 13 months, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 83 days, credit for 83 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 4: Unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Melissa Sue Rack, 41, 2016 5th Ave. NE, Austin. 9/1/21 offense. Count 1: Uttering or possessing counterfeit currency – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 270 days, credit for 95 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $80. 6/23/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount marijuana. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Concurrent with other case.

Deborah Lee Reichstadt, 53, 150 South St. W., South St. Paul. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Joseph Upsher, 66, 435 University Ave. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dec. 22

Anthony Nick Barela, 32, OID# 265794, St. Cloud. Count 1: Drive by shooting – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 20 months.

David Henry Simpson, 68, 225 E. 3rd St., Albert Lea. 7/31/22 offense. Count 1: Felony domestic abuse no contact order violation. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205. Local confinement for 68 days, credit for 68 days served. 10/4/22 offense. Count 1: Felony domestic abuse no contact order violation. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 15 days, credit for 15 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205.

Dec. 23

Alan Edward Christensen, 40, 22735 Bluegrass Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Forestry – open burning prohibited materials – petty misdemeanor. Fees $280.

Miguel Baltazar Antonio, 23, 3610 6th Pl. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Hue Nai Cheng, 40, 1748 Grace Ln., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Rigoberto Guiterrez Lopez, 36, 9603 White Maple, Houston, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 21, 407 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 87/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Cassandra Ann VanderWoude, 44, 702 E. 17th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dec. 26

Soe Hsa, 30, 319 Hillcrest Cir. N., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Registration – unregistered motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Dante Ali Miller, 30, 705 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Victor Joseph Savick, 77, 704 Lakeshore Dr., Freeborn. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $400.

Dec. 27

Edgar Yoel Cassanova, 26, 612 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $200.

Nicole Paula Cuevas, 25, 507 Ross St. N., Bricelyn. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jacob Mikel Govern, 25, 1208 490th St., Ledyard, IA. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Jadan Nicholas Donovan, 19, 427 Division St. W., New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Christopher Caleb Martinez, 22, 316 Railroad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brandon Renteria, 26, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – collision with unattended vehicle – notify victim or police – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for on year. Fees $380.

Arturo Isaiah Segovia, 33, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Shew Thaung, 28, 717 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Count 2: Receiving stolen property. Dismissed.

Pu Eh Htoo, 32, 504 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stayed for four years, credit for 28 days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 43, 1201 Foothills Cir., Albert Lea. 9/30/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 124 days, credit for 124 days served. Restitution $5,550. Fees $130. 9/25/22 offense. Count 1: Theft – attempted felony theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months, stayed for two years.Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 113 days, credit for 113 days served. Restitution $1,347.93. Fees $130.

Gilberto Alejandro Vilegas Flores, 54, 203 Elizabeth Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 28 days, credit for 32 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Pablo Ramirez Pineda, 61, Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec. 30

Alexander Carreon Rodrigez, 31. Count 1: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 30 days served. Restitution $1,000. Fees $80. Count 2: Traffic – reckless driving. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – – driving after cancellation. Dismissed. Count 4: Abandoned motor vehicle on public/private property without consent. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Dismissed. Count 6: Drivers license – display or posses fictitious or fraudulent atlerted ID. Dismissed.

Sheldan Christian Luna, 27, 1309 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Obstruct legal process – lawful execution legal process. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 65 days served. Fees $130. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 43, 1201 Foothills Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 121 days served.

Jesse William Vasey, 24, 1912 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Cody Jarvis Haaland, 29, 13909 690th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – careless driving – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 59 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Jan. 2

Dennis Fernando Sanche Garcia, 22, 1026 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.