Darlene Joan Quade, age 80, of Wells, MN, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato, MN. The Funeral Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wells, MN at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be in Bear Lake Cemetery in Alden, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Darlene Joan was born June 17, 1942 to George and Florence (Kuethe) Schwemmler in Albert Lea, MN. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1960. Darlene married Robert Schmitt and to this union 3 children were born, Rick, Vonda and Valerie. The couple later parted ways. She was employed at Mallon’s as a Bookkeeper until they closed. She then went to work at Swift Echrich until she retired. Darlene married Carlyle Lent on Nov 6, 1982 until his passing in 2002. On May 31, 2003 she married Albert Quade.

She was an active member of Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Good Shephard Funeral Committee and enjoyed being a part of the quilters at the church. She was also a member of the Red Hats Society where she enjoyed the ventures she had with the ladies.

Darlene is survived by her husband Albert Quade; her children: Rick (Terri) Schmitt of Medford, Vonda (Allen) Dulas of New Ulm and Valerie (John) Weber of Madison Lake; grandchildren: Cassandra (John) Malard, Jerad Schmitt, Courtney (Julian) Norby, AubreeAnna Hansen (special partner Jadin), Kylie (Tyler) Brigger, Cole Dulas (special friend Brook Stevensen), Carson Dulas, Lindsay (Kyle) DeMarce and Lacey Weber (special friend Riley Sanderson); great grandkids: Danielle, Dominick, Keeton, Oliver and Camden; along with her step-children and their families.

She was preceded in death by parents, brother Duane and Carlyle Lent.