Dave Syverson Truck Center wins customer satisfaction award Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Dave Syverson Truck Center-Volvo announced Volvo Trucks North America awarded the company the 2022 Customer Satisfaction Award for being voted No. 1 in customer satisfaction in the U.S.

“Our team has worked hard to ensure that our customers receive the highest level of service and support, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts,” said General Manager of Dave Syverson Truck Center Aaron Smith. “Thank you to Volvo Trucks for this prestigious award and thank you to our valued customers for choosing us as your trusted partner in the transportation industry. We look forward to continuing to exceed your expectations in the years to come!”

Dave Syverson Truck Center is a family-owned and operated business with the core value that above everything their customers always come first. For 55 years, the Syverson family has taken pride in getting to know customers as not only business partners, but as friends.

In the words of founder Dave Syverson: “Whatever it has taken in the past … and whatever it takes in the future … we have done, and will continue, to provide the kind of service that deserves your patronage!”

Visit their website at www.SyversonTruck.com for more information.