Denny and the DC Drifters to celebrate Hall of Fame induction with concert in A.L. Published 9:00 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

To mark their honor into the Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, Denny and the DC Drifters will perform a celebration concert April 29 at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

“I love how intimate the theater is,” Charnecki said. “It holds 250 people and … the acoustics are good and the stage is set up so there’s an area behind [and] you can put extra equipment there or you could put props back there, you can go back there and change.

“Beautiful little theater, I love it there.”

And it won’t be just the band, as Charnecki and the band are bringing their friends with them: Doug Bathke, Ann Hemann and Cindi Christianson.

“Heard [Bathke] is going to do a couple of Elvis Presley songs,” he said, adding that Christianson recently returned from Nashville, where her son performed at the Grand Ole Opry for two decades.

He described her as one of the best vocalists in the Midwest.

Hemann has played piano for The Diamonds, among other musical performers.

Terry Klein from Dee-Jay & the Runaways will also be in attendance. Klein is a member of the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets, $20 each, are available at actonbroadway or by calling either the call center at 877-730-3144 or the box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours.

“It’s a celebration of the fact that we are going to be put in the hall of fame,” Charnecki said.

The band will perform at Lake Okoboji in Iowa June 7.

The Albert Lea concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.