Dispatchers recognized with Make a Difference Award

Freeborn County dispatchers Jody Olson and Karina Kunze were the recipients of the Make a Difference Award at the PSAP 911 Conference in Alexandria on March 22. They received the recognition for their work as dispatchers on May 16, 2022, when two people received life-threatening stab wounds at an apartment building in Albert Lea. "Their quiet composure, thoughtful action and acute training allowed each of them to perform these duties seamlessly and contributed greatly to managing a situation that could have otherwise had a tragic result," Sheriff Ryan Shea wrote in his nomination. Provided