Duplicate bridge results announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Duplicate bridge is always played Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center in Austin, both sessions begin at 11:30 a.m..

Two teams traveled to Mason City last Monday to welcome and play as they start up their sessions on Mondays. Players in that club close down for the winter as many of their group go south for the winter and are now starting to come back.

Winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Jim Fisher and Mike Liedell

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Jaynard Johnson and Rick Stroup

Wednesdays winners, playing five full tables were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Players come from Rose Creek, Mason City, Austin and Albert Lea.