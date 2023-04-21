Duplicate bridge results given
Published 6:26 pm Friday, April 21, 2023
Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin and six tables played Wednesday. Players came from Mason City, Northwood, Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Chester, Iowa.
Tuesdays winners
- First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Three way tie for third: Sue Radloff and Rick Stroup; Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt; Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Wednesday winners
- First and second tie: John Leisen and Rick Stroup; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third and fourth tie: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fifth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever