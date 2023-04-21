Duplicate bridge results given Published 6:26 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Seven teams played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin and six tables played Wednesday. Players came from Mason City, Northwood, Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Chester, Iowa.

Tuesdays winners

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Three way tie for third: Sue Radloff and Rick Stroup; Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt; Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Wednesday winners

First and second tie: John Leisen and Rick Stroup; Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third and fourth tie: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever