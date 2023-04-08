Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

To 2023 Albert Lea Teacher of the Year Mary Bissen.

Congratulations to Southwest Middle School vocal music teacher Mary Bissen, who this week was named the Albert Lea Teacher of the Year.

Bissen was one of six finalists being considered for the recognition and was described during the ceremony as someone who is passionate about what she does and who pushes students to be their best.

It was clear after the story was posted on the Tribune’s Facebook page that Bissen is well loved and has made many connections in the community.

We thank her for her dedication as a teacher and for inspiring others around her — adults and youth alike.

To warm temperatures on the horizon.

We are pleased to see the temperatures begin to rise this week into the 60s on Sunday and Monday and then the mid- to upper 70s the rest of the week.

It has been a long winter, and we think it’s fair to say that everyone needs some Vitamin D and warmth.

Take advantage of the weather to clean up your yards or properties or to simply enjoy some time in nature.

We hope the spring-like weather is here to stay.

To the group working to restore the historic Walters Jail.

If you like history, we encourage you to get out to Walters next weekend to take a peek at the historic Walters Jail, which is near the city’s park.

The jail, which was built in the early 1900s, has been undergoing restoration, thanks to grants received through the Minnesota’s Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment totaling more than $200,000.

The funding thus far has been spent primarily to stabilize the building and build a foundation, as well as to develop architectural drawings and to evaluate the property.

The jail is one of only two free-standing jails remaining in Minnesota.

We applaud those who have been a part of this project and for seeing the value of saving this structure. While it is small in size, it is a gem to the city’s history.

And while you’re in Walters, check out the pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Walters Fire Department, which will be nearby.

To increases in fraudulent activity and false unemployment claims being filed.

It has been an issue for quite some time, but we have noticed a further uptick recently of fraudulent activity reported to area law enforcement.

This activity has included money spent fraudulently, accounts opened in another person’s name and even a handful of instances of people falsely filing for unemployment using someone else’s identity.

We remind people to be vigilant in protecting their personal identifying information. If you have any doubt whether something is legitimate, check with local law enforcement who can provide you with insight or look into a situation further.