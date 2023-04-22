Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

To Riverland President-Designate Kathleen “Kat” Linaker.

Congratulations to Kathleen “Kat” Linaker, who this week was named Riverland Community College president-designate.

Linaker, who is presently the vice president of academics at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin, will begin in July following the retirement of current Riverland President Adenuga Atewologun.

We look forward to seeing Linaker’s fresh perspective for the college and seeing her out and about in the three communities the college serves.

We believe Riverland has a bright future, and we look forward to continuing to see the college evolve in the coming years. Maybe more so now than ever, Riverland has the great opportunity to work with area businesses to not only train the rising workforce but also grow the college.

To the city’s Home Town Pride Clean-up Day.

Thank you to the city for continuing to sponsor free and reduced price days at the city landfill two times a year.

The annual spring clean-up day will be April 29, and we encourage residents to take advantage of the reduced prices at the dump to clean up your properties and get rid of things that can’t be recycled or put to good use. If you have something that’s in good condition that you no longer want, consider donating it to one of our area thrift stores.

On April 29, it will be free to dispose of brush and yard waste, household garbage and demolition debris. At a reduced rate for $10 you can get rid of appliances, sofas and mattresses, and if people want to get rid of other furniture pieces, that will be $5.

The landfill will be open that day from 9 a.m. to noon.

Take pride in your properties and take advantage of the chance to clean them up at a reduced price.

To cameras going up on Albert Lea Bus Co. buses.

We are pleased to hear that school buses with Albert Lea Bus Co. will soon have cameras attached on the outside to capture drivers who drive through the school bus stop arms.

These cameras will be important for holding motorists accountable and hopefully will help motorists pay closer attention when near buses. Remember, getting to your destination one minute earlier is never a good enough reason to drive through the stop arm.