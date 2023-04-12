Engagement: Bute-Twedt

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Submitted

Jennifer Bute and Aane Twedt

Jennifer Bute and Aane Twedt are engaged to be married Aug. 5th, 2023, at Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer, Minnesota.

Bute is the daughter of Michael and Jane Bute of Alden and Diane and Lon Thoms of Willmar. She is a 2006 graduate of Alden-Conger Public School in Alden. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in educational studies while employed with REM South Central Services.

Twedt is the son of Don and Eileen Twedt of Willmar. He is a 1991 graduate of Willmar High School. He graduated the carpentry program at Ridgewater College and is currently employed with V. Jon Carlson Construction.

