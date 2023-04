Engagement: Jones-Moore Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Crystal Jones and Corey Moore, both of Albert Lea, announce their engagement.

Jones is the daughter of John and Barb Lenze of Albert Lea.

Moore is the son of Gloria and Dave Martin and Del and Dawn Moore, all of Troy, Missouri.

A May 4, 2024, wedding is planned at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.