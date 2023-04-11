Evelyn Carlson

Evelyn Harriet Carlson, age 89, of Albert Lea passed away Friday, April 7, 2023. Funeral Services were held at 11am Monday, April 10 at the Central Freeborn Lutheran Church. Rev Matt Griggs officiated. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Evelyn Harriet Carlson was born on May 9, 1933 to Goske and Selma Goskeson in Albert Lea. She grew up in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea Sr. High School. She attended the Central Freeborn Lutheran Church throughout her life, being an active member in all aspects. On January 5, 1952 she was united in marriage to Ronald Carlson at Central Freeborn Lutheran Church. Together they had five children, who became her pride and joy. She was a farmer’s wife and housekeeper at the Good Samaritan Center for 33 years. When not taking care of the farm, she was an avid knitter, creating over 100 prayer shawls. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, and sudoku. In addition to those hobbies, she loved canning, baking and cooking, with her secret recipe chocolate chip cookies being enjoyed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Julie (Alan) Evenson of Crowley, TX, Marcia (Jerry) Evenson of Dumas, TX, Nancy (Greg) Emery of Albert Lea, and Bob (Beth) Carlson of Deland, FL; Grandchildren, Christopher (Julie) Carlson, Craig (Cindy) Carlson, Michael (Stacey) Carlson, Luke (Korey) Evenson, Benjamin Evenson, Jennifer (Dustin) Beck, Sheila Lee, Trinity (Katie) Emery, Britny Anderson; Great-grandchildren, Isla Evenson, Toren Evenson, Hannley Emery, Kellin Emery, Hunter Lee, Cannon Lee, Bentley Baldridge, Abby Beck, Kylie Beck, Kristen Carlson, Jared Carlson, Macy Carlson, Chloe Carlson, Natalie Carlson, and Landon Carlson; Sister-in-law, Delores Goskeson; Brother Orville Goskeson; and special friends, Larry and Janice Lestrud.

Evelyn was preceded in Death by her husband, Ronald Carlson; Parents, Selma and Goske Goskeson; Son Brian Carlson and his wife Marcia; Brother George Goskeson; Mother and father-in-law, Lauritz and Emma Carlsen; Sister-in-law Betty Sabinish; Brother-in-law Darrell Carlsen and his wife JoAnn; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Betty Goskeson, Jim and Norma Goskeson, Irene Goskeson, Jean Goskeson, Dick Sabinish.