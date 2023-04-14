Firefighters battle fast-spreading field fire south of Albert Lea Published 3:28 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Several fire departments responded Friday afternoon to a quickly spreading fire that started in a state waterfowl production area southwest of Pickerel Lake.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Bennett said crews from Conger, Glenville, Albert Lea, Alden, Manchester and Emmons battled the blaze. Krueger Excavating also assisted in helping to plow up and bury flames.

As of 3:15 p.m. the fire was mostly under control, but some firefighters were still at the scene monitoring hot spots.

Bennett said the fire was reported by the property owner west of the state property north of Freeborn County Road 17, also known as the Conger Road. When the first Conger firefighter arrived the blaze was only in the ditch area but within minutes started to quickly spread. He said the fire moved north and at one point was headed toward the Ackland residential division alongside the northwestern part of Pickerel Lake but was stopped before getting close.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted because the fire was on state property, and two planes were expected to fly over yet this afternoon to survey the scene.

Fire risks have been high this week because of low humidity levels and winds, which allows fires to spread quickly.

No damage was reported to structures, and no injuries were reported.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.