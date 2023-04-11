Floyd Spilde, 96, passed away April 7, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with Michael Lillianthal officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Military rites will be performed by the Albert Lea American Legion and V.F.W. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Floyd Raymond Spilde was born in Northwood, Iowa November 26, 1926, to Reinert and Gunda (Fredrickson) Spilde. He attended Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Albert Lea, MN. Floyd enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945. After being discharged in 1946, he went to work at Queen Stoves where he worked until his retirement. He married Shirley Aalfs and had three boys, they later divorced.

Floyd was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and the VFW. In his free time, he enjoyed watching wildlife, feeding squirrels and stray cats. He liked riding with his horse, Skyboy, riding his Honda Rebel Motorcycle and spending time at local casinos.

Floyd is survived by his sons Scott (Roxanne) and Bruce (Vickie); grandkids, Kyle, Crysta, Wade, Misty, Heath, Shane, Michelle and Lee Reinert; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister in law, Alice Spilde.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry; sisters, Eleanor Godtland, Helen McDaniels; brother Willard and other extended family members and his dogs over the years Toby, Mikey, Mikey, and Mikey.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and the Good Samaritan Staff for caring for Floyd in his last days.