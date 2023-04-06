Fraudulent unemployment claim and other reports Published 8:56 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Deputies received a report at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using another person’s Social Security number on 750th Avenue in Glenville.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 32, on a local warrant at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 1550 Blake Ave. earlier in the day.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of a fraudulent transaction that was reported at 701 S. Broadway. The reporting party had reportedly lost a wallet on Sunday.