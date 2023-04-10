Glenville man sentenced to 9 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

Published 10:52 am Monday, April 10, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

A Glenville man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday in Freeborn County District Court for sexually abusing a child over a three-year span.

Charles Yoder

Charles Carl Yoder, 53, in December pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship involving a person under 16. The charge included multiple acts.

As part of a plea agreement, six other counts were dismissed.

Yoder will serve his time in the St. Cloud prison and will receive credit for four days already served. He will serve a conditional release of 10 years after his confinement.

He was ordered to pay $3,366 in restitution and $130 in fines.

