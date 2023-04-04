Golf team utilizes indoor options to practice sport

The Albert Lea boys golf team has been practicing indoors the past two weeks as they get ready for the start of the golf season. They are splitting their time between Hawthorne Elementary, Wedgewood Cove Golf Club and Albert Lea Golf Center. While being inside to practice golf is not ideal, coach Jeff Groth said the boys are staying positive and focused. “It can get tedious to be inside for weeks to start the season, but the boys have been purposeful in their practice and continue to stay motivated. We are grateful to Wedgewood Cove and Albert Lea Golf Center for their willingness to open up their facilities to our team. We are fortunate that both AL Golf Center and Wedgewood are supportive of the boys golf program and wanted to specifically thank Donnie Teeter at Wedgewood, Steve Folie at AL Golf Center and Jeff Elseth at Green Lea Golf Course for their generosity.” Provided
The Tigers plan to start their season on Monday, when they will face Red Wing at Green Lea Golf Course. A couple big events that are coming up this season are a match at Windsong Farms and a match at the TPC Twin Cities. The boys are also hosting a two-day invitational on May 12 and 13. There will be nine teams participating in this event. The first day will be a 1 p.m. shotgun at Green Lea Golf Course and the second day will be a 9 a.m. shotgun at Wedgewood Cove. Provided
