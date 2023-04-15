Hole-in-one at Wedgewood

Published 8:45 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Submitted

Wedgewood Cove Golf Club had its first hole-in-one of the 2023 golf season. A high school golfer named Brady Reed from Woodbury made his first hole in one on par 4 No. 11. Provided

