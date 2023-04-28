Jacqueline Koziolek

Jacqueline Beth (Rietsema) Koziolek, 57, of Northwood, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones after a brave battle with a long illness. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 2nd at 10AM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, May 1st from 5-7:30PM and for an hour prior to the service at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home.

Jackie was born on November 4, 1965, to Jacob and Betty Rietsema in Albert Lea, MN, and attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School.

After graduating from high school, Jackie began her career at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Albert Lea, MN, where she worked for 32 years. She also worked for 9 years at Dave Syverson Ford. On November 29, 1986, Jackie married the love of her life, Chuck, with whom she shared many beautiful memories, especially their love for the outdoors. Jackie loved camping and 4-wheeling with Chuck, cherished holidays with her family, and loved shopping trips with her daughter and sister. She also enjoyed reading. Family was Jackie’s passion, and she loved spending time with her children and granddaughter Arya, who meant the world to her.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Charles Koziolek, her son Zachary Koziolek (Lucy), her daughter Erica Garriott (Bill), her cherished granddaughter Arya, her sisters Phyllis Brostad (Kim) and Rhonda Wachlin (James), her stepmother Martha Rietsema, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Jacob Rietsema, mother Betty Rietsema, and father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Throughout her illness, Jackie was steadfastly supported by her loving husband and children, and their devotion was a source of great comfort to her. In keeping with her wishes, Jackie’s organs were donated to save the lives of others, and her selflessness will be a lasting tribute to her spirit of kindness and generosity.

Jackie will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her love, generosity, and devotion to family will live on in the hearts of those she touched. May she rest in peace.

Donations can be made to the Iowa Donor Network, www.iowadonornetwork.org