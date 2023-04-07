Janae M. Clausen

God, family, church, and music were the most important things in Janae’s life as a child and an adult! Starting piano lessons at age 5 was her biggest pleasure! She continued singing, playing and accompanying all through high school, college, and up to the conclusion of her days. No doubt, she’s on the music team up in heaven!

Janae Margene (Krupp) Clausen was born on a cool and breezy spring day the 8th of April in 1948. Her parents, Fred and Leona (Goltz) Krupp introduced her to her brother, Marlin and then later sister Nadine was born to complete the family of 3 children. Although Fred had “chopped” his thumb, both Fred and Leona recovered to have Janae’s baptism May 16, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore, MN. It was there after April 15, 1962 Confirmation Day, that Janae played organ for church services and worked with the choirs.

Janae graduated high school in 1966 in a class of 32 students from Elmore Public schools, which had 500 students in the 1960’s. Then she was pleased to go to Concordia College in St. Paul where her pursuit of music continued, especially with Chapel choir and 4 years organ lessons with Victor Gebauer and Dr. Paul Manz.

Email newsletter signup

In the spring of 1970, Janae received the divine placement to teach second grade/be organist/choir director and music teacher for grades 1-8 at St. John’s, Garfield Heights, Cleveland, Ohio. After being there for two years, she accepted a call to Immanuel Lutheran in Plainview, MN to do all the same things, but rather have grades 3 and 4. She spent four enjoyable years there.

In 1976 Janae was the first Director of Christian Education at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. After 3 years she changed positions to continue on there with music, and in 1990 she became the Director of Parish Music. In November of 2000, Janae began playing organ at East Freeborn Lutheran Church. Along with Pastor David Hernes, she enjoyed working with the adult choir. After his passing, she continued on with playing organ and the Senior Choir.

In June of 1973, Janae married Don Roberson from Cleveland, Ohio. This continued until early 1983. Daughters Amy and April were born to this union.

On March 3, 1984 Janae was united in marriage to Carroll Clausen. Carroll was/is a wonderful father supporting their daughters, and has enjoyed attending the many music events throughout the years. He also helped with all the driving, loading, and unloading to Concordia for them.

Janae loved Jesus and her trust in her Savior was enduring through all her life situations, but of course especially during these last 6 years of cancer.

She had a green thumb for her indoor plants, especially “baby tears” and her tall tree. She enjoyed sewing for the girls and herself. The cat costumes were the most fun. A mom who always welcomed anyone into her home, she provided home cooked meals and modeled the gift of hospitality, especially to harvest workers. She taught music at St. Theodore’s for 2 years and directed the Men’s choir Careyaires for 17 years. She loved music and would play piano and/or organ for anyone who would be available or just for herself and God. She felt that to make music that touched people was a great privilege. She felt very privileged to have played at nearly all the Albert Lea churches, but special thanks to Pastor John Holt and Brock Besse for the chance to play on the First Lutheran organ.

She loved her 4 granddaughters with all her heart and valued each and every moment she could spend with Aria, Ayela, Adelaide, and Alaina.

Janae entered her heavenly home on April 4, 2023 surrounded by family at home. She is survived by her loving husband Carroll and their two daughters and their spouses, Amy (Evan) Gough of Goodhue and April (Bryce) Beckman of Rochester. Four granddaughters, Aria and Ayela Gough and Adelaide and Alaina Beckman. Brother, Marlin (Donna) Krupp; sister, Nadine (Richard) Engel; and cousin, David Halverson, as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Leona Krupp.

Please join us in celebrating her life – visitation will be on Saturday, April 15 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN from 4-7 p.m.. The funeral will be on Sunday, April 16 at East Freeborn Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior.