Janet Kathleen “Jan” Carlson (Hansen) of Wells, age 92, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at The Shepherd’s Inn in Wells, MN where she resided for the past five years. The Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Open Doors United Methodist Church in Wells, MN with Pastor Christopher Leistra officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday (10:00 to 11:00 a.m.). Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Wells, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Jan was born Aug. 8, 1930, in Albert Lea, the daughter of Hans and Elma (Wangen) Hansen. Jan graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to Ted Carlson Sept. 10, 1950, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Jan and Ted owned Carlsons’ Motor Electric where she enjoyed being bookkeeper working alongside Ted for 30 years. She was active in church; teaching Bible School, a Member of United Methodist Women, and several other committees. She was Treasurer for PTA, President of Mrs. Jaycees, President of Wells Chamber of Commerce, Worthy Matron of Eastern Star, League of Women Voters, and Election Judge for 30 plus years for the city of Wells. In early years she enjoyed camping and bowling. She switched to golf later on and belonged to the Wells Golf Club. She loved to read and go to coffee with friends. She was the best at sending cards and letters to family and friends for every occasion; at one time sending 40-50 cards every month.

Jan is survived by three daughters: Nola (Vern) Teras, of Albert Lea, MN, Brenda (Craig) Squires of Owatonna, MN, and Ronda (Steve) Tuveson of Albert Lea, MN; five grandchildren: Lee (Tara) Teras of Cincinnati, OH, Melissa (Jeremy) Hendrickson of Farmington, MN, Mason Squires of Owatonna, MN, Harmon Squires of St. Paul, MN, and Hunter Tuveson (Brianna See-Rockers) of Minneapolis, MN; 5 great-grandchildren: Emma and Jackson Teras; Carter, Makenna, and Braelyn Hendrickson.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted in 2011, son Brad Lee in 1973, grandson Colton Squires in 2014, and other family members.

Memorials are preferred to: St. Croix Hospice or the Wells Food Shelf.

The Family would like to thank The Shepherd’s Inn for their excellent care for the past five years and St. Croix Hospice.