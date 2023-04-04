Julie Faye Jerdee

Julie Jerdee passed away on January 28, 2023 at her home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at East Freeborn Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Matt Griggs will officiate. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Julie was born on January 1, 1947 to Aleck & Harriet (Thompson) Broskoff in Albert Lea, MN.

She was a lifetime member of East Freeborn Church. On February 16, 1947, Julie was baptized together with her future husband Steven at East Freeborn Church.

Julie graduated from Albert Lea High School – class of 1964. She married Steven Jerdee, her high school sweetheart, on September 16, 1967 at East Freeborn Church.

Julie enjoyed a summer sunset, a rainy night, the smell of fresh cut grass, and a harvest moon. She got excited at the first snow fall in the winter and eating fresh watermelon in the summer. Julie enjoyed music, decorating, and reading short stories. Julie was patriotic and proud to be an American; she loved her country and her home.

Julie was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the altar guild at church. As a young woman, Julie worked at Northpark and later worked at home caring for her family while helping with her husband’s businesses.

Julie loved her family and always put them first. She was a farmer’s daughter and a farmer’s wife. She always checked the markets and the weather. Julie would make sure everyone got fed, and she would never go to bed until all her chicks were home safely.

Julie’s relationship with God was most important, and she learned to recognize his miracles. Julie would often say, “Just watch for them; they are everywhere.”

She is survived by her husband Steve, her two sons, Jerred (Tammy) Jerdee and their two sons Ethan and Cole, and Jamie (Ann) Jerdee and their children Ella, Jackson and Ben.