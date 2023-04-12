Kay Jensen passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A funeral Service will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 10 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023. Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Winnebago Cemetery in Winnebago, Nebraska.

Kay Marie Jensen 76 was a beloved “have your back” Mother, gramma, great gramma, sister, aunt, and friend. On March 28, 2023 while she was peacefully at home, Kay suddenly and secretly snuck out of this world to join her Heavenly Father and Great Spirits. Kay was born in Winnebago, Nebraska, On Feb 15, 1947 to parents Kenneth Armell and Eunice Rice. As a child she attended Catholic School on the Winnebago Reservation. In the 60s Kay moved to Minnesota with her parents and 6 siblings. She then attended a few public Schools making it to grade 11. In 1968 Kay decided to start a family of her own resulting in children Angela, Teresa, Sylvester (Sy), and Allen. Her loving father was a proud grandpa who supported them. During the 70s and 80s Kay pursued her interest in being a nursing assistant and taking on Beautician School. In 1990 Kay completed her G.E.D.

When Kay was not joking around while enjoying the company of family and friends, you could find her sipping coffee while putting a puzzle together, doing word finds or cross word puzzles, coloring, playing Yahtzee or Solitaire, watching Golden Girls, All My Children, Little House On The Prairie, and General Hospital, crochet, or creating any crafty diy project. If she wasn’t enjoying her alone time she was keeping busy with Salvation Army, A.A. , volunteering passing out meals on wheels for the senior towers, and other community projects. Kay was a sweet lady who knew how to turn into a bear if anyone messed with her loved ones.

She is survived by her children Angie Camerer, Teresa Jensen, and Allen Jensen. 10 grandchildren. 13 great-grandchildren plus 1 on the way. Sister Patricia Armell, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son Sylvester, siblings Romie, Jena, Kenneth Jr. Eula, and Fredrick. Parents, Kenneth and Eunice. Granparents, Moses Armell, Eula Mary Little – Armell, Belle Snake – Rice, and Fredrick Rice.