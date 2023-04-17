Kim Michael Politz, age 67 of Burnsville, MN formerly of Alden, MN passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2023. He was born on June 10, 1955 to in Albert Lee, MN to Raymond and Colleen Politz, Kim grew up in Alden, MN and graduated from Alden High School and attended Waldorf College. He retired from meat sales and cutting after 30+ years. Kim is preceded in death by his son, Ryan, and parents, Raymond, and Colleen, also brother-in-law, Russ Peter. He is survived by his loving wife, Justine, son, Kyle Politz and his fiancé Bri Onischuk, siblings, Tony (Deb) Politz, Natalie Peter, Colette (Jeff) Wiesmueller, and Todd (Tami) Politz; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Memorial service was held at 11 AM Tuesday April 18, 2023 at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, there was a gathering of family and friends that started at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.

