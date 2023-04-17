Lakeview students take to the stage in ‘Peter Pan’
Published 6:52 am Monday, April 17, 2023
Students from Lakeview Elementary School performed “Peter Pan” Friday night at Southwest Middle School under the direction of Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre.
The traveling children’s theater, which performs new shows at different schools weekly, travels to new areas in the Midwest during the school year, from North and South Dakota to Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
The company was in Albert Lea earlier this school year, when students at Halverson performed “Jack and the Bean Stalk.”
This will be the tour’s first and only stop in Albert Lea for the winter/spring season.
Cast
Peter Pan: Lotiss Jefferson
Tinkerbelle: Charlie Kyllo
Wendy: Laina LaFrance
John: Sylas Olson
Michael: Rowan Wels
Nana: Norah Sahr
Crocodile: Aubrey Taylor
Ms. Darling/Tiger Lil’: Prairie Fire actor/director
Mr. Darling/Captain Hook: Prairie Fire actor/director
Pirates:
Smee: Maverick Wolters
Jukes: Vanessa Palomo
Cecco: Michael Chrisensen
Skylights: Marley Vines
Starkey: Priscilla Churchill
Pirates: Aaron Garcia, Gaylor Churchill
Lost Kids:
Tootles: Delaney De Los Santos
Nibs: Madeline Schreiber
Curly: Abraham Gonzales
Slightly: Elinor Thompson
Twin #1: Olivia Demperwolf
Twin #2: Abigail Tabbert
Lost Kids: Max Kramer, Sophia Renteria
Ball team:
Scoop Jackson: Aiden Quezada
Legs Diamond: Melanie DeBoer
Hoover: Camille Pohl
The Big Dinger: Jeshuah Ellis
Squat: Amelia Vega
The Babe: Reaia Ellis
Tech Crew:
Ethan Crissinger, Bently Nelson, Jeremiah Ter, Adan Ventura Barriga