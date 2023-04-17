Lakeview students take to the stage in ‘Peter Pan’ Published 6:52 am Monday, April 17, 2023

Students from Lakeview Elementary School performed “Peter Pan” Friday night at Southwest Middle School under the direction of Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre.

The traveling children’s theater, which performs new shows at different schools weekly, travels to new areas in the Midwest during the school year, from North and South Dakota to Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The company was in Albert Lea earlier this school year, when students at Halverson performed “Jack and the Bean Stalk.”

This will be the tour’s first and only stop in Albert Lea for the winter/spring season.

Cast

Peter Pan: Lotiss Jefferson

Tinkerbelle: Charlie Kyllo

Wendy: Laina LaFrance

John: Sylas Olson

Michael: Rowan Wels

Nana: Norah Sahr

Crocodile: Aubrey Taylor

Ms. Darling/Tiger Lil’: Prairie Fire actor/director

Mr. Darling/Captain Hook: Prairie Fire actor/director

Pirates:

Smee: Maverick Wolters

Jukes: Vanessa Palomo

Cecco: Michael Chrisensen

Skylights: Marley Vines

Starkey: Priscilla Churchill

Pirates: Aaron Garcia, Gaylor Churchill

Lost Kids:

Tootles: Delaney De Los Santos

Nibs: Madeline Schreiber

Curly: Abraham Gonzales

Slightly: Elinor Thompson

Twin #1: Olivia Demperwolf

Twin #2: Abigail Tabbert

Lost Kids: Max Kramer, Sophia Renteria

Ball team:

Scoop Jackson: Aiden Quezada

Legs Diamond: Melanie DeBoer

Hoover: Camille Pohl

The Big Dinger: Jeshuah Ellis

Squat: Amelia Vega

The Babe: Reaia Ellis

Tech Crew:

Ethan Crissinger, Bently Nelson, Jeremiah Ter, Adan Ventura Barriga