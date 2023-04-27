Last regular bingo prize claimed; coverall prize remains

Published 8:41 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Lou Jean Ingham claimed the sixth and final regular bingo prize Thursday in the Tribune's Spring Bing-Oh contest. She won $50 in Chamber Bucks. The coverall prize of $200 in Chamber Bucks, remains. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

