Lavonne “Bonnie” Anderson

Lavonne Anderson (Bonnie) passed away on December 30, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1 to 3 pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Glenville, MN.

Lavonne was born on September 15, 1942, in Albert Lea, MN to Ruben and Igean (Trytten) Oakland. She attended Glenville High School. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Glenville where she was confirmed. Later she met the love of her life Curtis Anderson (Corky), and they were married on April 8, 1961, at the First Lutheran Church in Glenville. Together they had four children.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to bake and was a great cook. If you ever wanted a Sunday dinner, there was always one waiting. Corky and Bonnie had many dogs throughout the years that they loved just like family.

Email newsletter signup

LaVonne worked at Ventura Foods for 31 years, retiring in 2002.

She enjoyed crocheting, watching, and feeding birds. Bonnie and Corky enjoyed watching the squirrels play from their deck on the lovely farm where they spent their last 34 years together. They loved to have company and get into a good game of cards. The coffee pot was always on for guests (her brother Robert and wife Darlene). She enjoyed talking on the phone and had many great conversations with Friends Beverly Johnson and Lonny Broitzman.

Bonnie will be dearly missed by all those that knew her.

Bonnie is survived by daughter Tammy (Patrick)Fulton of Alden, MN and their children Thomas, Taylor and Tim, grandchildren Tyren and Timberlea; son Todd (Corrine) Anderson of Albert Lea, MN and their children Todd and Taryan (Adam), grandchildren Taya and Tegan; daughter Theresa Muilenburg of Albert Lea, MN and their children Trinity and Tristin, grandchild Tempe; daughter Teri (Matt) Larson Como, MS and their children Tashsa (Kyle), Trey and Tori; brother Robert Oakland and his wife Darlene; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Anderson, mother Igean and father Ruben Oakland; father-in-law William Anderson and mother-in-law Hazel Anderson; grandparents Gilbert and Anna Trytten and Nels and Alice Oakland.