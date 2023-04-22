Legion members recognized

On Monday the Continuous Years Award was given to 11 50-year veterans and one 60-year veteran. Albert Lea Post 56 Cmdr. Ole Olson presented the certificates to, from left, Dave Lundak, Ray Hardies, Gary Anderson, Duane Olson (60 years), Frank Wilcox, Sid Troutner, Albert Allen and Charles Van Wey. The following were unable to attend the event were Dick Dahlen, Kurt Hanson, Gerald Redig and Curtis Schoenrock. Provided
The 2023 Legionnaire of the Year was presented to Tom Norby by Post Cmdr. Ole Olson. Provided