Letter: Let us keep our old logo Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Members of the City Council,

Where was everyone when the city council members were asking for input on “refreshing our city logo.” I’m sorry I couldn’t make it to the council meeting, as I no longer drive.

It’s been on Facebook to put alien eyes on it, to make it look like ET. Or to make it look like a fishing bobber. Or to make dimples on it to look cute, or something. Like a golf ball sitting on a wooden tee. Don’t you understand this is something we’ll have to look at and be proud of for several decades?

Of course the council will vote to change it, just to show they have the power to. And that they’re working on something.

I think their time could be better spent on recruiting big industry to the town. Eliminating unemployment. Or revamping the state of our retail. Some of us don’t have a computer to order online and I like to try the clothes on before I purchase them. Besides, shopping is more fun.

The new logo has like (Nike) swoosh marks on a blue and green triangle with a curved line running through it.

What is that?

Oh! They’re going to keep the joining Ls. Whoopy! The Ls from A(l)bert (L)ea.

The old logo was majestic looking, not only on the water towers but also the sign on Fountain Street by the library. Also the Welcome to Albert Lea sign out by the former Freeborn Mower Electric (Exit I-35 S and County Road 46).

I don’t know that the shading of it makes any difference.

The old logo was drawn up by our very own highly dedicated and impressionable former mayor, Marv Wangen. Let his legacy live on. Who cares if it was first displayed in 1977? What’s wrong with tradition? It’s something we should be proud of. Remember we are going to have to look at it for decades. It shouldn’t be ridiculous or be something that will only embarrass the city as a whole.

The old logo says “The City of Albert Lea,” representing our beautiful corner of the world and everyone in it.

Also, the old logo symbolizes a sailboat on the water. It’s relative to the many watercraft that recreate on our beautiful Fountain Lake and Albert Lea Lake.

Come on people — let’s join together and voice our opinion to the council.

Let us keep our old logo.

And let there be no complaining about it forever after.

Sandra Nelson

Albert Lea