Letter: Thanks for support of Food for Backpacks program

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Submitted

Thank you to the community for supporting the Hayward Lutheran Church fundraiser, as well as Mrs. Gerry’s for donating potato salad for the fundraiser for Food for Backpacks. Together with First Lutheran Church, Hayward supports students at Halverson students who experience food insecurity. Students whose families sign up receive food in their backpacks each Thursday during to school year.

Bev Noland
Hayward Lutheran Church

