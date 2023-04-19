Letter: Why all these mass shootings? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Why do the Democrats and half the people of this country blame these mass shootings on the guns that were used in the shootings? It doesn’t make sense to blame the guns when clearly it is the person who commits these atrocities who is at fault.

The gun laws that we have are not to blame either. When a person buys a gun, there is a background check that is done on him or her. How in the world can you tell if someone is having problems in their life? You can be perfectly fine today but messed up in your head three months later.

Uneducated people claim “automatic assault rifles” are being used in these attacks. It was around 1938 when fully automatic rifles were banned from civilians, meaning that a civilian cannot buy an automatic rifle. Also, there is no such thing as an “assault” rifle. The AR in AR-15 stands for ArmaLite, which is a manufacturer of rifles. These rifles that are being used are semi-automatic, which means you have to pull the trigger each time you want to fire a shot. The real reason these shootings are taking place is because these people have mental issues that need to be addressed!

Email newsletter signup

A good example of someone needing mental help would be transgender people. I believe if you are a boy and you think you are a girl, then you need a psychiatrist. Or, if you are a girl and you think you are a boy — you need help!

Rod Anderson

Albert Lea