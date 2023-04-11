Marilyn Nelson

Marilyn (Edmunds) Nelson was born in Clarkfield MN on August 30, 1932 to Steve and Gladys Edmunds. Marilyn went to her forever home on Easter Sunday, 2023. She died peacefully with family at her daughter’s home under hospice care.

Marilyn married Roger Nelson on March 8, 1951. She was a dedicated mother to their 5 children, Julie and Marcus Hendrickson, Jill Skogen and her deceased husband Leo, Jean and Jerry Goodmanson, Ross and Reid. Marilyn’s children, 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren were the joy of her life. She spent many fun filled moments cheering them on, in their various sporting and school events throughout the years. Marilyn lived a very full life and her Christian faith was the foundation for it all. She was truly an example of God’s love and faithfulness in action. Knowing Jesus personally was evident in her life and that relationship was what she wanted most for those she loved.

A celebration service in honor of Marilyn’s life will be held this Saturday, April 15th at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea. Her family will be welcoming you all with visitation at 10:30 and the service starting at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn’s wishes were for donations to be made to Children’s Vision or Crossroads Church.

