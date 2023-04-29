Masons donate to upcoming tournament

Albert Lea Western Star Lodge 26 presents a $500 donation to the Salvation Army to sponsor its first annual Salvation Army Food Drive Fundraiser Disc Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held May 21 at Bancroft Bay Park disc golf course with proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army food shelf. A truck will also be on hand to accerpt food donations form people not participating in the disc golf tourmant. Pictured are Trevor Bellrichard and Owen Besco presenting the check to December Moore. Provided