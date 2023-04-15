Meet the Athlete: Archie Nelson
Published 8:40 pm Friday, April 14, 2023
A.L. golfer fell in love with the sport as a child
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 10th grade
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Mom (Mindy Nelson), Dad (Mike Nelson), Sister (Hattie Nelson)
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Hockey and golf
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: Being with my friends and competing
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Through the tough times you have to dig deep and push through
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Watching Tim butter shank one on the first hole.
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My dad introduced me when I was really young, and I fell in love with it.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Hockey, golf, dance
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: All-Conference, varsity as freshman.
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: To make it to state as a team
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Tiger Woods because he had one of the biggest comebacks in sports history.
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: To be determined
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mrs. Brackey
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Hunting and fishing, and I am very adventurous.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: PGA
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “South Park”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I love all kinds of animals.