Meet the Athlete: Archie Nelson

Published 8:40 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea High School sophomore Archie Nelson plays both golf and hockey. Provided

A.L. golfer fell in love with the sport as a child

Q: What grade are you in?
A: 10th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Mom (Mindy Nelson), Dad (Mike Nelson), Sister (Hattie Nelson)

Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Hockey and golf

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: Being with my friends and competing

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: Through the tough times you have to dig deep and push through

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Watching Tim butter shank one on the first hole.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My dad introduced me when I was really young, and I fell in love with it.

Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Hockey, golf, dance

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: All-Conference, varsity as freshman.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: To make it to state as a team

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Tiger Woods because he had one of the biggest comebacks in sports history.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: To be determined

Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Mrs. Brackey

Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Hunting and fishing, and I am very adventurous.

Q: What is your dream job?
A: PGA

Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “South Park”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I love all kinds of animals.

