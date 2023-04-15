Meet the Athlete: Archie Nelson Published 8:40 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

A.L. golfer fell in love with the sport as a child

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 10th grade

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea High School

Email newsletter signup

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Mom (Mindy Nelson), Dad (Mike Nelson), Sister (Hattie Nelson)

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Hockey and golf

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: Being with my friends and competing

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: Through the tough times you have to dig deep and push through

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Watching Tim butter shank one on the first hole.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: My dad introduced me when I was really young, and I fell in love with it.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: Hockey, golf, dance

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: All-Conference, varsity as freshman.

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: To make it to state as a team

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Tiger Woods because he had one of the biggest comebacks in sports history.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: To be determined

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Mrs. Brackey

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Hunting and fishing, and I am very adventurous.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: PGA

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “South Park”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I love all kinds of animals.